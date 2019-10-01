It's time to wake up because September has ended and the month of Halloween has begun!

It looks like we're going to be starting the month of October on the right foot with chances of thunderstorms and signs of cooler conditions.

On Tuesday we will start off in the high 70s and get up to a high of 98 degrees.

We are also going to be seeing a 20 percent chance of rain up until possibly Saturday.

Although we are still seeing those high 90 degree temperatures, it won't last long; we are expecting to drop to the lower 90s by Friday.

It's the perfect time to start binging those scary movies and TV shows.

Until then, have a great day Laredo!