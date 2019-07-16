Timeline of Myriam Camarillo's case

A tragic sequence of events began more than a week ago with Myriam's mother pleading for her safe return.

Myriam's mother, Sandra Pineda took to social media last Monday asking the public for her daughter’s whereabouts.

Last Wednesday, police released pictures of Myriam outside a bar on Iturbide Street.

On Thursday, police released a video on their Facebook page saying the man seen alongside Myriam that night was cooperating with them.

Early Friday, the family clung to hope and were working to organize a search party for Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, after their findings, the search party never happened and now the mother is coping with the loss of her daughter.