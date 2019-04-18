Tiny homes making a big difference in the community

A big project is proving that it helps to think small when it comes to providing affordable housing.

Three tiny homes are being built at the 800 block of Price Street.

The homes are part of an initiative to help provide more housing in smaller areas of Laredo’s inner city, which includes downtown as well as some older neighborhoods.

Jose Ceballos with the Laredo Housing Authority says this project not only helps the people moving in, but it also helps surrounding neighborhoods as well.

Ceballos says, the architecture is very similar to what we have but it’s a brand new product.

The homes that are currently in development are intended to go to a veteran, an elderly family and a working family.

They will be paying a reduced rent with the smallest home being 280 square feet and the largest at 590.