Police find homemade THC wax in drug house bust

A tip to Crime Stoppers lead police to an unusual finding.

The tip came in on Friday, and when the narcotics unit responded to a home on 500 Orleans Loop they found wax paper with homemade THC wax.

Officers also seized numerous bags of marijuana in large storage bags and in jars.

There was also more than $2,000 in cash that was seized.

Two men were arrested in this case, 20-year-old Guadalupe Rene Serna III and 19-year-old Erick Torres, both face charges of possession of marijuana and manufacture delivery.