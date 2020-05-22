Tip leads to narcotics raid in central Laredo

A tip to Crime Stoppers leads to a raid at a home in central Laredo.

Laredo police officers and their SWAT division were out at Logan and O'kane shortly before noon on Friday.



According to officials, it was a tip into the Crime Stoppers hot line that lead to the investigation.



Dozens of units and officers were seen around the area.



Police say this is an ongoing narcotics investigation and assure the public the situation is contained.



More information is set to be released about this incident.