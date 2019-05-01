Tip to Crime Stoppers leads to four arrests

Four people are behind bars after an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers led officers to a home where drugs were allegedly being sold.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia, 24-year-old Juan Nose Navarro, 35-year-old Edgar Maldonado Torres, and 62-year-old Juan Angel Soto.

According to police, during the execution of a search warrant, officers were able to locate more than 29 grams of marijuana inside the residence.

All four individuals were arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

