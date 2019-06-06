Tips for electronic scooter users

It’s been more than a couple of days since electronic scooters rolled into town; however, there are a few things to know before going for a ride.

After months of marketing research and discussions, city officials realized that Laredo would be the perfect city to introduce the Blue Duck scooters to.

Marketing director for Blue Duck, Magda Gonzalez says the company’s mission is to offer a better way to get around the communities it serves.

Gonzalez says they see the scooter culture as the next big thing and has a few tips for those who plan on using them.

She says to use bike lanes first, streets second and the sidewalk as the third option and to always be conscious of pedestrians as well as drivers.

Once you reach your destination, the best place to park it is out of the way of traffic.

The scooters are in service seven days a week, and their hours of operation in Laredo are currently 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. but that could change soon depending on data that will be gathered. Another item that will be changed is the area in which they operate.

Although a scooter has already been spotted across the border, they are not operational in Nuevo Laredo.

The daily inspections include the scooters' thrust, battery, brakes, and even tires.

A team of five company representatives will be in charge of the scooters.

They encourage riders to report issues via the Blue Duck app.