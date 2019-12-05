Tips to avoid falling into the holiday blues

They say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, it can be a hard season to get through.

Seasonal Affective Disorder0, also known as seasonal depression is a condition where someone may feel sad or emotional during the winter season.

This is due to the lack of daylight people see during the day, and the cold temperatures.

Another reason why some might feel depressed during the holidays is due to a recent loss of a family member or friend.

Some of the symptoms to watch out for are fatigue, depression, and social withdrawal.

If you or someone you know has been struggling with any form of depression, there is help out there.

Health experts encourage residents to reach out to love ones if they feel that they are suffering from depression.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any form of depression there is help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline, at 1-800-273-8255.