Employees at a Houston area tire shop are shaken up after they were ambushed by two men.

Surveillance video shows the moment when two masked men entered the shop and robbed the employees at gunpoint.

The owner of the shop says the two men dragged them to the back of the store; however, they did not find what they were looking for.

The robbers made off with only the employees' cell phones.

Authorities are still searching for the alleged culprits.