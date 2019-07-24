Today is a good day!

The chances of rain have passed us by and it looks like we are in store for a nice summer day.

On Wednesday, we are starting our day with temperatures in the high 70s and low humidity which is a big change for us during this time of July.

As we carry on throughout the day, we are expecting a high of 96 degrees, so just a few degrees shy of that 100 degrees, but it's going to be cooler when you are walking outside.

Don't get too comfortable, we are expecting to climb up that thermal ladder by the weekend with our normal triple-digit temperatures.