Today is a good day and that's because it's Good Friday!

On Thursday we saw some heavy rain in our forecast that can still continue to pop up throughout the day, but it's going to be a lot more cooler.

On Friday we will start out our day with some high humidity in the upper 60s but we will remain nice and cool in the upper 70s.

As we head into the evening we could see some more chances of rain as well as into Saturday.

On Saturday we won’t be as gloomy as these past couple of days, but we will be very hot and humid in the low 90s.

Things should start to clear up on Easter Sunday. We are expecting a high of 88 degrees, making for a warm and sunny holiday. If you are looking to grill outside and maybe take a dip in the pool, it’s going to be the perfect time to do so.

Sunday night we will see a small cold front which will drop our temperatures to the upper 50s and on Monday we will see a perfect day at 80 degrees.