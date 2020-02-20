Toddler dies after falling into septic tank at South Texas RV park

A toddler in south Texas is dead after falling into a septic tank.

Two-year-old Charleigh Nicole Nelson was standing on the tank's lid at the Paradise Lagoons RV Resort Park in Aransas Pass when it collapsed beneath her.

Officials say she fell fifteen feet.

According to the child's father, people tried to reach the girl with a rope but it was too short.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they found several civilians at the park attempting to rescue to rescue the girl.

Emergency crews from several local agencies responded and removed her body from the tank.

