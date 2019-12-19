Tolerance Parade reminds students to celebrate uniqueness

Right before the clock struck announcing the holiday break for students at Alexander High School, they took some time to think about the importance of tolerance.

Thursday morning, students left their books in the classroom and ventured outside to watch the fifth annual 'Meet in the Middle Tolerance Parade.'

The over 53 parade entries included student organizations, Webb County Judge, members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the City of Laredo and many more.

Librarian and also co-sponsor of the parade, Carmen Escamilla, says it's nice to take time out of the day to reflect on what's truly important.

"We host a day where we celebrate all students with and without disabilities, with and without limitations and celebrate the uniqueness of each and every one of us, so we pause we celebrate and have a great time. Then go right into our Christmas break."

Judge Tano Tijerina read a resolution at the event while the organization announced once again they would be working closely this year with Special Olympics of Texas.