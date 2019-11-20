Tomatoes prohibited from coming into U.S. from Mexico

You can add another item to the list of produce not allowed into the country when coming from Mexico.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has now included tomatoes and pepper fruits to the prohibited category.

The reason behind the new rule is to protect U.S. produce from the tomato brown rugose fruit virus.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist, Carlos Ramos, says this will help our nation's tomato and pepper production, which is worth over two billion dollars every year.

"All peppers, all tomatoes, will be prohibited from coming in,” Ramos said. “Make sure that you declare all your products at the primary lane with the first officer. If you do happen to have tomatoes, then you'll have the option of either to go back or they will be picked up."

The federal order will take effect on Friday, November 22nd. Anyone breaking the law can face hundreds of dollars in fines.