Too much phone use can cause you to grow horns!

A new medical discovery is making people think twice about the amount of time spent using a smartphone.

Medical experts say overusing a cell phone can make you grow horns and young children could be the ones that are falling victims to this bizarre finding.

According to an Australian University, a study of 400 adults, between the ages of 18 to 86 years old showed that a bone spur was found on the bases of their skulls.

This is caused when someone tilts their head forward on a repetitive motion, for example when looking down at a phone.

However, doctors say it’s not just the adults who are experiencing this issue.

Dr. Mario Gutierrez says children who use their phone all the time tend to tilt their head to the side, which can cause the bone spur.

Dr. Gutierrez says if this habit continues, the spurs can eventually grow and cause permanent damage to the spine.