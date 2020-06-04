Top firms to give presentation on county fairgrounds

On Thursday, Webb County Commissioners will hear a presentation from the top two ranking firms looking to be the one who gets the deal to build the county fairgrounds.

The chosen firm will work with the design team and representatives of the project.

The two applicants are Bartlett Cocke and Leyendecker Construction.

They will present again on Thursday morning during a special commissioners meeting.

During the meeting, commissioners will pick who they want for the project.

Overall the county estimates the project will cost about $50 million.