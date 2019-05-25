Torrential rain doesn’t stop sentinels from placing flags at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

On Wednesday, a sudden downpour with winds up to 70 mph - along with a tornado warning, sent visitors to Arlington National Cemetery searching for cover.

A soldier with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment placed flags at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Wednesday during severe weather. (Source: Department of Defense)

However, a Tomb Sentinel from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment continued to place flags at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Pictures posted to the regiment’s Facebook page show the discipline executed by the soldier.

“He knelt and placed the flags in honor of the Unknowns. For the select few who saw this moment, it was jaw-dropping. Humans have their limits, but The Old Guard has yet to meet theirs,” the post read.

Aaso known as The Old Guard, the regiment places flags in front of each of the more than 240,000 graves at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.

The 3rd U.S. Infantry is the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army, founded in 1784. According to their website, The Old Guard is the Army’s ceremonial unit and escort to the president.

