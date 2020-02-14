Total spending on Valentine's reaches $18.2 billion

Love is in the air, which probably means your wallet is looking a little thin right now.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 54% of Americans are celebrating Valentine's Day.

The NRF estimates the total spending for the holiday will top $18.2 billion. Of that, close to $2 billion are spent on flowers for the holiday.

The most popular Valentine's Day flowers are roses, of course. The Society of American Florist say 250 million roses are produced for the holiday.

Here at home, it was a very busy day at Narvaez Flowers and Gift Shop. One customer tells us Valentine's is a day to show some extra love.

"It's at token of love everyone will be able to see," said Oscar Antu. "It will sit in her office and I guess it shows everyone how much I love her. Loving her is a year round thing but today it's about celebrating the love between me and her."

White and pink roses follow red roses as the most popular colors customers buy on valentines day.

"We've had a lot of orders for not just partners or wives, but also girlfriends, grandmothers, mother in laws," said Martha Victoria Valdez of Narvaez Flowers. "Me personally, i'm expecting so i sent one to my doctor. For the kids, I know we have plush animals."

You might think flowers are the best sellers today, but according to the National Retail Federation jewelry is the most popular Valentine's Day gift.