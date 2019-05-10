Tourism booming in the City of Laredo

When we think of Laredo, we might not see it as a tourist destination; however, according to officials, Leisure travel in our city continues to increase.

Last year over one million visitors came to the Gateway City.

The Laredo Convention and Visitor’s Bureau says tourism continues to increase year by year.

Experts say a large influx of travelers from Mexico come to Laredo mainly to shop at the outlet mall or Mall Del Norte.

Some of the many challenges the city has had to overcome are the fears of American tourists hesitant about traveling into Nuevo Laredo.

Despite that, in 2018, Laredo travel generated about $570 million dollars.

Even with recent threats made by the president to build a wall, the convention and visitor’s bureau says people still continue to visit our city.

Not only is shopping a main attraction for Laredo but people also come for the birding sites as well.

The Laredo Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will continue to celebrate tourism through the remainder of the week.

On Friday, they will unveil the 2019 edition of the visitor’s guide at Flip Flop Coffee Shop.