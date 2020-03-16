Tourist Bureau office currently closed

The Tourist Bureau by Mile Marker 18 along I-35 will be closed in light of the coronavirus concern.

Normally, people travelling in the area would be able to simply walk into the lobby, but that will no longer be the case in the foreseeable future.

The office may be closed, but restrooms will still be available 24 hours a day and will be maintained and cleaned regularly.

Raul Leal with the Texas Department of Transportation says this is part of an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus on multiple fronts.

"People traveling the state highway system in Texas will see overhead highway signs reading 'give extra space with each other and on the road' in addition, 'hands clean to beat COVID-19, be on the Texas team.'"

If people need information they can speak with a counselor between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-800-452-92-92.

They can also go to the website TexasDrive.org.