Toys "R" Us to re-open stores in the U.S.

After shutting down all stores nationwide Toys "R" Us is reportedly making a comeback.

Its owner, Tru Kids Brands, announced on Thursday that the company is being reborn in the United States.

The new stores are almost unrecognizable with tech-infused and engaging kid-friendly designs.

The company says it plans to still sell toys, but just fewer of them.

The retailer is opening two permanent sites in November, one in Houston, Texas and another in Paramus, New Jersey.

Stores will be open before the holiday shopping season later this year.

Toys "R" Us plans to open another 70 stores overseas as well.

Nine-hundred locations still remain open in Europe and Asia.