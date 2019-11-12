Toys for Tots now accepting donations at local government buildings

The Webb County Commissioners Court is welcoming the Marine Corps for their annual Toys for Tots collection drive.

Starting Tuesday, members of the community can drop off their donations at different government buildings across the county.

Enrique Marks, a representative for the programs, says the county is behind them because of the reputation they've built in more than 70 years of helping families have a Merry Christmas.

As a member, he says it makes him happy to see the support the program gets, and not just from the county.

"It makes me feel great inside, it makes me feel even better that Doctor Sylvia Rios, our superintendent, decided to partner up with us, and helped us out last year,” said Marks. “So this year, we're partnering up with the school district, LISD, and of course with UISD, with Mr. Santos. And it's working out real great for the kids."

Monetary donations can be made at the website ToysForTots.org.