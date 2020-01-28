Traces of vandalism seen at north Laredo park

A popular community park and recreation center is hit once again by vandals.

On Monday afternoon, fire officials were called out to a fire that broke out inside a dumpster at North Central Park.

On Tuesday morning, officials found a new section of the park with traces of fire, as well as vandalism.

According to the city, crews discovered broken trees, broken mirrors in the bathrooms and trash bins turned upside down.

The cause of the fire and damage is under investigation.

City officials remind the public to be vigilant and report any crimes to the police at 795-2800.

Anyone who is caught vandalizing city property could face a hefty fine or even jail time.