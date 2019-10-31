Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35 near mile marker 18

A tractor-trailer accident is reported just outside of Laredo.

The accident happened at I-35 and mile marker 18 at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

A tractor-trailer hauling a semi-truck went off the road blocking both north and southbound lanes to get to Highway 83.

Crews are currently trying to remove the trailer which may take up to an hour or longer.

According to preliminary reports, the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road.

