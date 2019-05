An incident involving a tractor-trailer is causing many headaches for those who drive on Mann Road.

The incident happened at around 8 a.m. under the I-35 overpass on Mann Road.

It appears as though, the semi-truck broke in half as it was traveling underneath the overpass.

Authorities were seen clearing the area and directing traffic.

No word at this time, what caused the truck to break like that.

KGNS News will provide more details as they become available.