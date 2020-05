A tractor-trailer catches fire on I-35 near mile marker 11 just before noon on Wednesday.

A large black cloud of smoke could be from miles away as the trailer was engulfed in flames.

Laredo Police, DPS officials were at the scene, and firefighters were seen putting the fires out.

Traffic on the southbound lane was moving slowly as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

No word of any injuries or what caused the fire at the moment.