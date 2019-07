Authorities are investigating a tractor-trailer accident that happened on Loop 20 Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. along Loop 20 at the corner of McPherson.

A tractor-trailer rolled over on its side, causing major traffic congestion in the area.

Officials say traffic going under the overpass was shut down while crews cleared the scene.

No word if there were any injuries as a result of the incident.