Officials issue traffic alert leading up to Christmas

Paisano season is here, and officials are asking Laredoans to have a extra patience on the road.

In 2018, 2,000 paisanos came through Laredo and this year we have already surpassed that number in the last two days.

The Convention and Visitor's Bureau is asking Laredoans to be on alert since traffic along I-35 and downtown will be a bit heavy over the next few days leading to Christmas.

"Paisano traffic for Laredo means economic impact,” said Aileen Ramos of the Conventions and Visitor’s Bureau. “They come to our city, they prefer Laredo as their crossing point, which is really important for us. Because we want them to learn more about our community."

The high volume of traffic is expected to arrive to our city in the early morning hours.

During the day the highway should be clear.