Traffic congestion reported at Laredo port of entries

Traffic is currently at a standstill at one of Laredo ports of entry.

As of 2 p.m., officials are reported approximately a four hour wait time at the World Trade Bridge, a three-hour wait at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge and about an hour at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

According to Customs and Border Protection, they are reorganizing the traffic lanes to the east of the canopy which is causing traffic delays at various ports of entry.

Officials would like to stress to the public that the bridges are not closed.

This will only be temporary, traffic should be moving soon.