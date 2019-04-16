CBP expecting heavy traffic during Easter holiday

Holy Week is here and bridge officials say the heavy traffic has already started to form.

Since Saturday, officials say they have seen long lines at the International Bridges One and Two.

Additional lanes are open at bridge two, which will help speed up the wait times.

Customs and Border Protection officials say they are also getting more hands on deck to help with the Easter weekend and to help process vehicles.

Rick Pauza with CBP says officers are coming from the northern ports to assist with the high amount of traffic.

Customs is encouraging tourists to use the ready lanes; however, wait times will vary throughout the day.

They also have a satellite office to process the I-95 tourist permits at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo.