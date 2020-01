A maintenance project in the Mines Road area will cause traffic delays in the area.

The City of Laredo Traffic Safety Department will be performing maintenance on a traffic signal on Mines Road and Killam Industrial Boulevard.

Crews will be out conducting work on the traffic light on Wednesday, January 8th at 8 p.m. all the way until midnight.

The project is expected to take roughly four hours and cause minimal delays in traffic, and possible lane closures.