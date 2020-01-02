Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs and fake ID

A couple is facing multiple charges after an officer found drugs, as well as other illegal activity during a routine traffic stop.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Luis Manuel Guevara and 30-year-old Natalia Campos in the case.

The incident happened on New Year’s Eve at around noon when officers conducted a routine traffic stop near the 800 block of Lafayette Street on a Chevy Tahoe that had expired plates.

The vehicle was occupied by Guevara, who was the driver, along with Natalia Campos and two female children.

During questioning, the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the backseat next to the children.

The officer searched a diaper bag and found a plastic bag with marijuana.

Officers also noticed a Texas ID that belonged to Campos under the name Natalia Aguirre.

When police confronted Natalia, she admitted that the Social Security card was fake and that she was used them to seek employment because she was an illegal immigrant.

Officers also noticed that Guevara had a wanted warrant from the Laredo Municipal Court.

Both Guevara and Campos were charged with possession of marijuana and Tampering with Government Records.