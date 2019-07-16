Tragic incident sparks concerns about police presence downtown

Days before Myriam Camarillo’s body was found, the community grew concerns over security in the downtown area.

Laredo officials confirm an increase in law enforcement presence is already well in the works and that this was discussed before the incident occurred.

Several months ago, Council members approved converting the former Convention and Visitors Bureau on San Agustin into a police substation.

With nearly 30 bars and clubs already open downtown, more officers will be present from Thursday through Saturday when most of the establishments see heavy traffic.

Councilman Roberto Balli says the station will have the ability to book and process people instead of having to go all the way to Maher Avenue.

Balli will meet with some of the bar owners this week to discuss implementing additional security including cameras and more lighting.