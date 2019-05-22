Train collides with Sheriff's Deputy SUV

A deputy in Texas is lucky to be alive after his cruiser was struck by a train.

A dashboard camera in a nearby vehicle captured the breathtaking collision.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when two Midland County Sheriff’s Office SUV’s are waiting at an unguarded crossing as a freight train passes to the left.

The lead vehicle with the lights and siren on moves onto the tracks as soon as the train clears; however, a second train hits him from the left side of the second set of tracks.

Witnesses say the deputy exited the vehicle right after the collision and walked away from the scene with bruises throughout his body.