Training exercise halts traffic on Bridge one

A government training exercise at one of Laredo’s ports of entry stalled traffic for a brief period of time.

Occasionally, Customs and Border Protection will conduct Mobile Field Force training drills at several ports of entries.

One of the exercises took place on Thursday morning at the Gateway to the America’s Bridge.

During this time, traffic was stalled and barricades were deployed while officers conducted the training.

The exercise is done to stop anyone that could be heading into the country illegally and unlawfully.

