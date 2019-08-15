Trapped in an endless summer

It looks like our weather forecast is going to be stuck on repeat for possibly the next couple of weeks.

On Thursday we will start off at 85 degrees due to that humidity and muggy air and we will make our way to a high of 105 by the afternoon.

Of course, feels like temperatures are going to feel as hot as 110.

This same weather pattern will continue all throughout the week and into the weekend.

By next week we are still expecting triple-digit temperatures, so no changes anytime soon.

Once we wrap up the month of August, maybe we'll start to see a change in our temperatures, until then, hang on until fall.