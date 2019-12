Trash collection does not stop just because Christmas is near.

This is a reminder to make sure you took out your trash every morning.

The City of Laredo is conducting the trash pick up schedule as usual.

Monday, December 30th, and Tuesday, December 31st the trucks will be going on their normal routes across the city.

Thursday December 26th, Friday December 27th, Thursday January 2nd, and Friday January 3rd the recycling collection will be taking place despite the holidays.