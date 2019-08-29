Travel advisory: Americans warned to avoid traveling to Tamaulipas

Officials in both the United States and Mexico are urging Americans not to travel to the other side of the border.

File photo: Nuevo Laredo Mexico

The U.S Department of State says it does not recommend visiting Tamaulipas.

The Mexican state is currently under a “Do not travel” advisory, citing violent crime by gang activity, including gun battles and blockades by criminal organizations.

The warning also mentions Mexican Federal and State Security Forces have limited capability to respond to the violence.