Travel permit allows quicker travel through ready lanes

Everyday Customs and Border Protection inspect 10,000 vehicles, but those numbers spike up to 12 to 15,000 during the holidays, like Thanksgiving.

If you're looking to cross back and forth this holiday season, the following information may be useful.

CBP encourages travelers to plan ahead by applying for the I-94 travel permit which would allow travelers to use the ready lanes. People can apply online or at the outlet mall.

There will also be a designated lane, which is designed for local border crossers available this week.

The designated lane, which runs the full length of the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, or bridge 2, is within the east side of the lanes.

Bridge officials are asking travelers to pack their patience.

“You can see even right now that we're experiencing significant volume of traffic. A lot of people are traveling to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their friends, family and take advantage of the sales of Black Friday so we do anticipate larger than normal volumes.”

Also at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge, or bridge one, officials will be processing sentri only vehicular traffic on Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.