Traveling officials offer tips to beat holiday rush

With Thanksgiving approaching, traveling officials are offering tips for you to be prepared on the road and beat the holiday travel rush.

Thirty-one million Americans will be traveling to their Thanksgiving destination, but before you hit the roads or fly the friendly skies here are some tips to make sure you know what to expect before you arrive at where you plan to celebrate.

According to AAA, about 4 million Texans will be hitting the road for Thanksgiving.

They says drivers should prepare for congested roadways, plan for alternative routes just in case, and take simple steps to save on fuel.

If you plan to hit the road, AAA says you can save on gas by keeping your tires properly inflate, avoid quick starts and hard acceleration which can increase fuel consumption, and drive the speed the limit.

And if you plan on flying the friendly skies to your destination, Laredo’s airport director Jeffery Miller says he does not expect delays or long waits.

"Here in Laredo one the benefits that we have here obviously is security, it’s mostly a breeze and we don't anticipate necessarily the longer lines that you may see at, you know, a Houston or Dallas. The nice thing about flying locally is that rather than going to a San Antonio where you are going to have to wait an hour or hour and half in security, you can fly from Laredo and get through within 15 minutes and continue on your way."

Miller adds holiday travelers should still plan ahead and that flyers should expect their flights to be completely full.

For drivers hitting the road, AAA says today is the busiest travel day this week and a majority of Americans will skip the TSA lines to hit the road.

The Thanksgiving travel period will wrap up on December 3rd.