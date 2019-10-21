Guadalupana torch travels from Mexico to unite catholic community

People united by faith on two different sides of the border are welcoming the Virgin of Guadalupe to Laredo.

A torch is representing a bright light among the catholic community in two countries. The journey began in Mexico City and will end at St Patrick's Cathedral in New York City on December 12th.

This morning it made a pit-stop at the gateway to the Americas International Bridge and it was closed for about thirty minutes.

According to Bishop James Tamayo, the torch represents a message of love and goodwill to all people.

"This is critical at a time when so many build instead of bridges, walls and barriers to one another. This expression of our devotion and of this torch of faith is an expression of hope and opportunity."

The next stop for the torch will be Hebbronville.