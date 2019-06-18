Treat yourself on National Splurge Day!

If you are thinking about buying that cute outfit you have been eyeing in the store, today is the day to treat yourself!

June 18th is National Splurge Day, or Treat Yourself Day!

According to Dictionary.com, 'Splurge' means "To indulge oneself in some luxury or pleasure."

A Chicago woman who calls herself "America's premier eventologist" came up with the unofficial holiday back in 1994.

To celebrate you can keep it simple and add a little extra sweetness to your morning cup of joe.

Or you can go all out with a shopping spree, a spa day or by booking the vacation of your dreams.

Whatever you plan on doing, just make sure you don't break the bank.