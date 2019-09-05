Tree crashes into SC boy’s bedroom during Hurricane Dorian

Sara Hughes and her family were trying to sleep through the rain and wind from Hurricane Dorian Thursday morning when they heard a noise.

Sara Hughes and her family were trying to sleep through the rain and wind from Hurricane Dorian Thursday morning when they heard a noise. (Source: Courtesy Hughes family/WCSC/Gray News)

Around 4:45 a.m., they heard a loud bang.

“We had gotten a flash flood warning on our cell phone,” Hughes said. “It woke me up about 4:45 a.m. About a minute later this loud crashing sound came through.”

The sound turned out to be a tree crashing into their son Walker’s bedroom. Luckily the family was sleeping downstairs.

“We have always taken precautions and slept downstairs,” she said. “I’m just thankful that he listens and we all hunkered down downstairs like our husband advises us to.”

Hughes said the family has trimmed trees each of the past three years and the tree that fell was actually leaning toward their neighbor’s house.

The wind flipped it around and it landed on their house.

Hughes said the family will be renovating Walker’s bedroom.

Copyright 2019 WCSC via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.