Trend Toward Hotter and Drier

An upper level high pressure system over northwest Mexico will expand east toward Texas. This will bring warmer drier air aloft, and sinking motion in the lower atmosphere. Sunnier hotter weather will gradually expand eastward into our area by Thursday. As Tropical Storm Christobal tracks north through the gulf east of Texas, air from the Mexican Plateau will begin to reach our area by Monday with 100F heat possible.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the low to mid 70's. Partly cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance of an isolated shower, high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Thursday through Saturday, high in the mid 90's. Mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, high in the upper 90's Sunday, above 100F Monday and Tuesday.