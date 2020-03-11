Trial begins for man accused of using pit bull to attack ex-girlfriend

The trial for the man who allegedly used his pit bull to attack his ex-girlfriend is underway.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Daniel Sanchez was arrested back in 2017 and charged with three counts of assault.

The first count claims that Sanchez used his dog to attack his ex-girlfriend, the second count claims he assaulted his ex by “applying pressure to the throat or neck” and/or “blocking the nose or mouth.”

Finally, the third count claims Sanchez intentionally and knowingly tried to cause bodily injury to his ex-girlfriend by hitting her face and/or body with his hands.

The trial began on Monday at the 341st District Court.

According to the docket, several witnesses including law enforcement took the stand.

One of the witnesses who took the stand was the victim herself.

The trial resumed on Tuesday at 8 a.m. with Judge Becky Palomo.