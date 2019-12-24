Trial begins for man who escaped jail and fled to Nuevo Laredo

The trial for the man who escaped and was later caught in Nuevo Laredo began on Friday in West Virginia.

Back in 2017, Todd Boyes escaped from jail before his scheduled sentencing on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Two days later, Boyes was caught in Nuevo Laredo and turned over by Mexican officials.

He spent a few months in a Laredo jail while he waited on extradition

Boyes' mother and three correctional officers have been charged in the escape.

The trial will continue on Monday.