Trial date of former Border Patrol agent pushed back one year

The trial date of a former federal agent accused of killing a woman and her son is pushed back one more year.

On Thursday afternoon, the attorneys for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles requested a motion for continuance. That means they were requesting more time to prepare for the trial.

Since Burgos is from Puerto Rico, there are witnesses from there and Florida that still need to be interviewed and distance is a factor.

Also, the motion includes going over the evidence that needs testing like the gloves recovered allegedly at the scene.

The state also agrees with the continuance due to the fact that they had “biological fluids” that needs to be submitted for testing and they were unaware of its existence.

According to testimony at the hearing, Judge Joe Lopez appeared reluctant to push back the date one more year since there has already been a year of hearings.

Burgos is accused of killing 27-year-old Griselda Hernandez and her one-year-old son Dominick Alexander Hernandez. Their bodies were found near Bristol road, not far from Father McNaboe park.

Eventually they agreed to move forward with a March 2021 jury trial.