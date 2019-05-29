Trial date set for two men accused of 2017 homicide

A trial date is set for two men accused in the ninth homicide of 2017.

Maurice Jerome Holmes and Santos Pruneda

Maurice Jerome Holmes was arrested back in November 2nd of 2017 for allegedly shooting and killing 24-year-old Gabriel Diaz.

After a thorough investigation, Laredo Police arrested Santos Pruneda for allegedly driving Holmes to the scene.

The jury selection for both men is set for July 8th at the 341st District Court with Judge Becky Palomo; however, both men will be in court on Thursday for a final hearing.

