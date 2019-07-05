Trial date set for man accused of killing cat

A court date has been set for a man accused of killing a cat nearly a year ago.

According to court documents, the incident happened on September 8th when police were called out to a disturbance at a home near the 200 block of San Pedro Street.

Officers say that after an altercation with a family member, Kevin Miguel Turner, 18, got a hold of a cat and strangled it to death.

Turner was charged with animal cruelty and taken to the county jail.

Court documents say Turner “Intentionally, knowing and recklessly tortured an animal in a cruel manner”.

He was indicted on June 12th and is heading back to court for his arraignment August 5th.

His hearing will take place at the 406th District Court.