Trial date set for Santa Maria murder

A trial date is set for the man allegedly responsible for the second homicide of the year.

Gilberto Guadalupe Villarreal

According to the Webb County docket, Gilberto Guadalupe Villarreal's jury selection is taking place next year on January 27th.

Police arrested Villarreal in connection to the murder of 28-year-old John Lydell Tyler of Beaumont, Texas.

Authorities say Tyler was shot and killed at a home on Santa Maria on Sunday morning, March 31st.

When officers arrived they found Tyler, but the shooter had fled the scene.

The trial is set to take place at the 111th district court.

